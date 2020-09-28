Brandon company creates face-shields for NFL teams

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man is making a name for himself the NFL.
However, it’s not due to his athletic ability, instead it’s the work being done by his company.
Kyong Lee, founder of Sunnie USA in Brandon, makes face shields for NFL coaches to wear during games.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Lee knew he wanted to created something to help keep children and teachers safe while in school.
As a result, they started creating the face shields.
“I wanted to send the students to school so I created something for the children to use,” said Lee. “I knew it had to be safe and clear, so I made a very safe product.”
Lee said his face shields don’t fog up, and the frames don’t break no matter how much you bend them.
But after watching a NFL game where a head football coach wore a face shield that was fogging up, Lee decided to send his product to all 32 teams for them to test out.
“The Washington Football team head coach Ron Rivera called me and I was like... ‘who is this?’ He said, ‘I’m Ron Rivera and I want to try out your face shield.’ I was shocked,” Lee recalled.
Of the those teams, four of them, the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Washington Football team, got in touch with him to order the face coverings.
Lee believes the face shields are perfect for the NFL for a few reasons.
“Coaches have to focus on the game, my face shield is so light it’s like a feather,” Lee described. “It’s also like sunglasses. They wear sunglasses, so it’s so clear view, with anti-fogging and anti-bacteria. I’m so happy personally, but I’m more happy that a Mississippi company is providing face shields to the NFL.”
While he’s excited about NFL coaches wearing his product, Lee says there’s a bigger picture at hand. His mission is to continue putting out a comfortable and durable product that’ll help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“My focus is helping the American people,” Lee expressed. “That’s first. Money comes later.”
The price of the shield is $17. The company has also come up with something fun and unique called the Sunnie Challenge.
It’s where people try and “break” the frame on the shield.
If someone manages to do so, the company will donate 1,000 face shields to a school district of their choice.
For more information, just visit the company’s website at sunnieglobal.com
