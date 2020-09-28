Clouds will break up this afternoon but it will stay cool & breezy

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain cool on Tuesday as cooler, drier air settles in behind the front tomorrow. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday night. We will have a few clouds tomorrow, but there will still be some sun. Plentiful sunshine and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then drop down to the upper 60s on Friday. Low temperatures will hit the 40s areawide on Friday night.