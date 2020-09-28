Clouds will break up this afternoon but it will stay cool & breezy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain will continue to exit off to the east and we will remain in the clouds through the early afternoon. Clouds will break up this afternoon and we could see some sunshine during the late afternoon. A northwesterly wind flow and winds gusting to 30 mph, temperatures will struggle to break 70 degrees this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s tonight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Gradually decreasing clouds. 20%. High: 70. Wind: northwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53. Wind: northwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 69. Wind: northwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain cool on Tuesday as cooler, drier air settles in behind the front tomorrow. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday night. We will have a few clouds tomorrow, but there will still be some sun. Plentiful sunshine and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then drop down to the upper 60s on Friday. Low temperatures will hit the 40s areawide on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with high temperatures around 70 degrees and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday.
