150 DeSoto County students in quarantine; 16 COVID-19 cases identified among students, 2 among staff
DeSoto County Schools planning for students’ return to classrooms in the fall (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 28, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 10:33 AM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is reporting 150 of its students are currently in quarantine after 16 coronavirus cases were identified among students and two among staff.

The district released data from the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 showing which schools have confirmed cases. The chart below breaks down the numbers of cases and individuals in quarantine according to schools within DCS.

School Name Number of new confirmed COVID-19 student cases
(Sept. 21-25)		 Number of new student quarantine
(Sept. 21-25)
Center Hill High School 1 2
DeSoto Central High School 1 13
Hernando Middle School 2 35
Oak Grove Central Elementary School 1 0
Lake Cormorant High School 1 0
Lewisburg High School 1 12
Olive Branch High School 6 67
Olive Branch Elementary School 1 7
Southaven High School 1 14
Greenbrook Elementary School 1 0

DCS says the numbers in the chart above do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.

According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.

DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.

