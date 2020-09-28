Despite loosened restrictions, SCHD says all restaurants not following COVID-19 guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Limited-service restaurants and bars in Shelby County were open this past weekend for the first time since early July. But the Shelby County Health Department said it was not smooth sailing for all.
The department lifted restrictions on establishments last week, and Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the COVID-19 cases in the county are stable, which is good news.
But Haushalter told Shelby County Commissioners and WMC Action News 5 on Monday afternoon that there were a handful of businesses not operating as the health directive dictates. She indicated that includes some businesses that were just allowed to reopen and some that have been open.
She said they were working to engage businesses and educate them on the directive, and they can close and fine them if compliance continues to be an issue.
“The big takeaway for me is we have a few individual businesses that do not adhere to the health directive, that either stay open late or are overcrowding,” she said. “We get the complaints because the public is speaking up. They want adherence to the health directive.”
Restaurants and bars are not allowed to have bar areas open, and customers must be served alcohol at tables with food. Alcohol service stops at 10 p.m.
Haushalter did not name any facilities in her comments Monday.
But health department officials have said they will enforce regulations on restaurants and bars and they are working with the state’s alcoholic beverage commission to do so. Violations could result in the loss of a liquor license.
