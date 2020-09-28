Frayser man indicted in shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and other offenses in the fatal shooting death outside a neighborhood store in March, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Anterious Miles, 21, was indicted by a grand jury on robbery and felony murder charges as well.
According to investigators, on March 5, Miles and Cartiere Johnson, 24, were standing outside a store in the 2800 block of Elmo when Miles grabbed a pistol from Johnson’s waistband and shot him numerous times.
Johnson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Miles was developed as a suspect and arrested on March 20 in Forrest City, Ark. and extradited to Memphis.
