'Full Court Press’ host Greta Van Susteren previews what’s to come from first presidential debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the White House is heating up as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take the debate stage for the first time Tuesday.
Greta Van Susteren, WMC Action News 5′s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press,” says the fight over health care, the Supreme Court and Trump’s tax history are three things you can expect to come up during the debate.
Van Susteren says if moderator Chris Wallace doesn’t bring up the New York Times' story on the president’s income taxes, Biden surely will, and she expects Trump’s campaign is scrambling to prepare.
See her interview in the player above and watch the debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
