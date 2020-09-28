Memphis announces rescheduled football game against Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers announced their rescheduled game against Houston Monday.
The game is now at the Liberty Bowl Dec. 5. Kickoff is to be announced.
The Tigers were originally scheduled to take on the Cougars Sept. 18 but a coronavirus outbreak on the team forced the game to be postponed.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed the Houston game had to be postponed and rescheduled, but it was for the health and safety of our student-athletes, and they will always be our main concern,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield. “I’m so excited to be able to play them again at the back end of our schedule. They are a wonderful opponent, and it is going to be awesome to have them come to Memphis and play in the Liberty Bowl.”
The UofM kicked off its season Sept. 5 with a win against Arkansas State but has only played one game so far because of the outbreak.
Speaking at his Monday morning news conference, head coach Silverfield said he is fairly confident Memphis will resume the season this weekend against Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
The Tigers kickoff at SMU at 2:30 p.m.
The team’s updated schedule is below. (* indicates AAC game)
