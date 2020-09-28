Memphis Education Fund to co-host tech drive for Shelby County high school students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Education Fund is set to co-host a technology drive for upcoming high school seniors in Shelby County.
MEF partnered with Schoolseed has designated $50,000 for tech devices in an effort to close the digital divide.
The drive will begin Monday afternoon and end Friday afternoon, providing Shelby County high school students with Chromebooks and T-Mobile hotspots.
Students at the following schools will receive devices:
- Hollis F. Price – SCS optional school
- The Soulsville Charter School – SCS charter school
- Booker T. Washington – SCS traditional school
- Power Center Academy High School – SCS charter school
- Green Dot Public Schools – ASD charter school
- Compass-Midtown High School – SCS charter school
The devices will be distributed at ER2 Electronic Recycling South Memphis.
