MPD: 1 child dead, new homicide record set in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police reported one juvenile and another individual were shot in Westwood on Monday, setting a new homicide record in Memphis— breaking the 2016 record with 229 homicides.
Officers found both victims in the 720 block of Crillion Drive.
The male juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.
The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.
The juvenile was later pronounced dead at Le Bonheur. The adult male victim was located at Methodist University Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH if you have any information regarding this incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.