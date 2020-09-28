A nice streak of fall weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with a northwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the lower 50s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and even cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
