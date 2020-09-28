Rain likely today, temperatures dropping back down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will move in from the west this morning and will be on and off through at least noon today. As the cold front quickly moves out of our area, we will even get some sunshine during the late afternoon. With a northwest wind gusting to 30 mph and rain early in the day, temperatures will struggle to break 70 degrees this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70%. High: 70. Winds will be northwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler, drier air will continue to funnel in behind the front tomorrow. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday night. We will have a few clouds tomorrow, but there will still be some sun. Full sunshine and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then drop down to the upper 60s on Friday. Low temperatures will hit the 40s areawide on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with high temperatures around 70 degrees. There will not be any rain and it will be partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday.
