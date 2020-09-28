Report: Major US hospital system faces cyberattack; locations in the Memphis area could be affected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major U.S. hospital chain has witnessed what may be one of the largest medical cyberattacks in U.S. history, according to NBC News. And it could be affecting hospitals in the Memphis area.
The newsgroup says computer systems for Universal Health Services failed over the weekend and someone familiar with the incident that is not permitted to speak with media says they believe its a case of ransomware.
Nurses familiar with the situation say computers just began shutting down on their own, leaving them without access to electronic patient information like medications, according to NBC News.
NBC News reports the hospital chain has resulted in filing patient information with a pen and paper while the system is out of commission.
There are four Universal Health Services locations in the Memphis area including:
- The Oaks at La Paloma
- Compass Intervention Center
- Lakeside Behavioral Health in Memphis
- Parkwood Behavioral Health | Olive Branch
