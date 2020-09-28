TDH: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, 12 additional deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 12 more deaths in the Volunteer State and more than 700 new coronavirus cases.
There have been 193,732 total cases across the state with 186,499 confirmed and 7,233 probable.
The death toll has risen to 2,389 with 710 hospitalizations.
TDH also reports 176,030 recoveries and nearly 3 million tests administered in Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 update indicated a case increase of 164 coronavirus cases and no additional deaths across the county in the last 24 hours.
There has been a total of 31,391 cases identified Shelby County and 457 deaths reported.
The county has processed 449,340 COVID-19 tests since the first case was identified in mid-March.
According to SCHD, 93.2% of all cases reported across the county have recovered or are now inactive.
The health department has been keeping an eye on hospital utilization after they began to rise during the summer months. As of Sunday, September 27, the health care resource tracking system is showing ICU utilization at 79%.
Last week the percentage remained in the 80s.
A number of long-term care facilities are also under watch after clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified affecting both residents and staff.
There are 20 currently under investigation.
A second set of facilities have been able to resolve their clusters. SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility can go 28 days without identifying a new COVID-19 case.
The health department says there are more than 1,600 active cases in the county with over 6,900 in quarantine.
