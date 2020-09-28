Tennessee lawmakers hope records are set straight in first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It is the eve of the first presidential debate with the nation continuing to battle a pandemic and Capitol Hill battling over a Supreme Court vacancy. Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sharpening their political knives as they prepare for the candidates to square off for the first time.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take center stage tomorrow night in Cleveland, Ohio. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, says she will be in attendance.
“What I expect you will hear from the president is a defense of his record. He has had a very aggressive presidency and has kept his promises,” said Blackburn.
Blackburn argues those promises include better trade deals, better relationships with allies abroad, energy independence, and economic revival.
Questions on current events are likely to dominate the evening, like the continued wrath of the coronavirus and its devastation of the economy. Another topic of the conversation will center around the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the sprint from Republicans to fill that vacancy with a conservative replacement, Amy Coney Barrett.
Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, says Biden can point to Republicans refusing to vote on President Obama’s 2016 Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. Cohen says he expects Biden to take the high road throughout the debate, deliberately pointing to flaws in the record of the Trump administration.
“I’m looking for Joe Biden to calmly and credibly contradict and distinguish fact from fiction that Donald Trump will put out. Show him to be a man who can weather Trump’s personal vitriol and attacks which I’m sure he’ll launch at Joe Biden,” said Cohen.
Tomorrow’s debate is one of three scheduled presidential debates. The only Vice Presidential debate is slated for next Wednesday.
