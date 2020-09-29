Breakdown: Why a warmer climate causes more intense hurricanes

In addition, recent hurricanes have been intensifying faster, which decreases the time for residents to escape a hurricane’s destructive path. According to a study published in Nature, tropical cyclones have been rapidly intensifying with wind speeds intensifying at least 35 mph within 24 hours. In this study, the researchers also found that ocean temperatures have been increasing, which likely explains the increase in rapid intensification. The warmer waters help fuel hurricanes, which results in them becoming stronger in a shorter span of time.