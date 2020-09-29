A brief warm up before temperatures take another dip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southwest wind along with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with winds shifting to the north and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the upper 60s, and lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70.
