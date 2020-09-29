Driver charged with DUI after hitting MPD squad car on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a drunk driver is responsible for crashing into an officer who was working a wreck last weekend.
David Harper faces charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and not having insurance.
Police were investigating a crash on I-240 near Trigg Saturday night when they say Harper’s Chevy Impala crashed into the back of a squad car.
Officers say there were several beer cans and a bottle of whisky on the floorboard.
Harper’s license had been suspended from a previous DUI stop in 2013.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.