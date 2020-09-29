Driver charged with DUI after hitting MPD squad car on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 29, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 8:20 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a drunk driver is responsible for crashing into an officer who was working a wreck last weekend.

David Harper faces charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and not having insurance.

Police were investigating a crash on I-240 near Trigg Saturday night when they say Harper’s Chevy Impala crashed into the back of a squad car.

Officers say there were several beer cans and a bottle of whisky on the floorboard.

Harper’s license had been suspended from a previous DUI stop in 2013.

