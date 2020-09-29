Feeling much cooler today, dry stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will have a beautiful fall afternoon with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a few clouds mixed in this afternoon, but it will be clear tonight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s again tonight.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 70. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With plenty of sunshine and dry air, high temperatures will jump into the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow. It will be cooler for the rest of the week as another shot of cold air digs south into our area. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Thursday then only be in the upper 60s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s areawide on Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 degrees this weekend. It will be sunny and dry, so you will be able to spend time outside. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.