Longtime church leader who played role in Memphis' sanitation worker strike dies at 94

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Father Nicholas Vieron, a prominent leader with the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has died at the age of 94. According to the church, he passed away Tuesday morning of natural causes.
Vieron ministered as Pastor Emeritus of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Memphis for nearly 65 years beginning in 1955.
He also played a role to help heal Memphis during the sanitation worker strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
According to the church, Vieron took part in several things while being a minister to his community including graduate studies at the University of Memphis, he was a panelist on the CBS television program “What is Your Faith," regularly for over two decades and even started a 14-week adult Greek class.
After he retired from active ministry he traveled to serve parishes that did not have full-time priests and served as an editor for the newsletter that was released by the Retired Clergy Association each month. He went on to do this 17 years.
In a new release sent to WMC Action News 5 of Vieron’s death, the church wrote:
Remembering Father Vieron, Annunciation’s current priest, Rev. Father Simon Thomas said, “From the time I came to Memphis, Father Vieron has been a mentor and a friend. He welcomed me and championed my ministry in the parish. He was an icon here in Memphis. His influence on religion here and race relations is his legacy. May his memory be eternal!”
Visitation and funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.
