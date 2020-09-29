Memphis sets new homicide record with months still to go in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It took over two decades for the city to set a new homicide record in 2016. It took less than four years for the city to set another one.
On Monday night, Memphis police say a child was shot and killed in Westwood, becoming the 229th homicide victim this year, breaking the record set in 2016 when 228 people became homicide victims.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says this has been a difficult year, and violence has taken too many lives in the city.
“My heart and prayers go out to the families that have been victimized by homicide and violent crime,” Rallings said.
He says while many people have focused on police reform this year, he wishes more people would have also focused their attention on preventing violence.
“I thought that we were sophisticated enough to focus on police reform, but also deal with violent crime, and I think that violent crime is what truly plagues the city of Memphis,” Rallings said. “I know we’re dealing with a global pandemic, but we’ve been grouped with violent crime, my entire 30-year career.”
Rallings says 27 children are among the homicide victims.
He also says like in 2016, gangs, guns, drugs, and domestic violence are helping fuel homicides.
Memphis City Councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. says the city must get a handle on the violence.
“I think all Memphians join together in our disgust, our horror, in our sadness, extreme sadness. This is not a record anybody wants,” Frank Colvett, Jr. said. “This screams to all of us. It begs to all of us what Director Rallings has been saying, we need more police officers.”
Mayor Jim Strickland and Rallings say the city needs about 800 additional officers.
“If you go back to 2011, when Director Armstrong took over, he had almost 2,500 police officers,” Rallings said. “We saw some of our lowest homicide numbers that we’ve ever seen.”
Over the summer, the city council removed a referendum from the November ballot that, if approved, would have allowed police officers to live up to 50 miles outside Shelby County, potentially boosting recruitment.
Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas led the effort to remove the referendum.
She told WMC a few weeks ago that to get a handle on crime, the city needs to address deep-rooted problems that can lead to more crime like poverty.
“All of those work together and crime -- it’s just not doing its own thing in a silo,” Easter-Thomas said. “We have to pay attention to the community problems that we have all over this city.”
But Colvett says the city doesn’t have time to wait.
“We have a problem now. Social services are great at assisting and potentially shaping the long-term question of Memphis, but right now we need more police,” Colvett said. “Simple as that.”
Strickland’s office did not return WMC’s request for an interview on Tuesday, however over the weekend in his weekly update, he said reducing violent crime remains his “number one challenge.”
