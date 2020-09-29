Rhodes president responds to alumni letter opposing Amy Coney Barrett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Rhodes College graduates opposed Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and started a Facebook group to discuss their concerns about her nomination. The president of Rhodes College has since responded to the disapproving alumni.
Dr. Marjorie Hass, president of Rhodes College, released her response to the alumni against Barrett’s nomination saying:
"Thank you for writing to me. I respect that matters of conscience motivate the letter I received from you and 1,512 fellow alumni writing under the banner Rhodes College Alumni Against Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination. I encourage all members of the Rhodes community to rise to this moment with courage and to speak, act, and vote in the service of justice. I hope that your letter—as well as the support, dissent, and attention it has generated—serves as a spur for robust engagement with the political process. We expect nothing less from our alumni.
I stand by the words in my letter to our community and my public remarks acknowledging the facts of Judge Barrett’s exceptional record of academic achievement while a student at Rhodes. The college will continue to speak of her with respect and friendship—the same respect and friendship you affirm in your letter.
As you invited me to do, I am happy to re-affirm my own commitment and the commitment of the college to stand against bigotry and for the rights of minority and marginalized students and alumni. As an institution devoted to excellence in the liberal arts and sciences, we are fundamentally committed to inclusion, belonging, and respect for all persons. In my experience, Rhodes has a record of rising in support of the rights of members of our community by creating policies to safeguard our students, asserting institutional values, and where appropriate, signing on to amicus briefs to the courts. You can be assured that these practices will continue.
I am committed—both personally and as the president of Rhodes College—to our continued embrace of these values.
Best,
Marjorie"
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.