SCHD will move toward enforcement on restaurant restrictions, considers changes to Liberty Bowl capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee relaxed all rules for gathering sizes and businesses in 89 counties with health departments run by the state of Tennessee.
The loosening of restrictions does not apply to Shelby County, as the state’s largest cities and counties have their own independently-run health departments and can set their own rules.
Public health officials said Tuesday they’re committed to ensuring restaurants especially follow the rules.
“You must do what’s right. We are allowing an opportunity to allow you to operate, but it must be within the safety measures,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer, said in a message to restaurant managers.
The Shelby County Health Department said it received 9 complaints over the weekend, the first weekend limited-service restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen. Leaders told WMC Action News 5 that insufficient masking, staying open late, and no social distancing were the chief issues.
The department’s latest health directive specifies that both full service and limited-service restaurants must end alcohol service at 10 p.m. and serve alcohol with food at tables. Bar areas must remain closed.
Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter indicated enforcement would be targeted toward those establishments not following the rules, as opposed to the blanket mandates we saw earlier this year.
“We will have to move to a place that if there is on-going non-compliance, that we would have to close a facility or work closely with the ABC board to potentially have a liquor license revoked,” she said.
Haushalter said slight increases in case numbers seen from Labor Day have gone down, and the county is trending in a positive direction with roughly 128 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past week. The department said with numbers like that, isolation and quarantine are more effective now when a case is discovered.
“Our numbers are small enough now that if we move quickly on containment we can reduce transmission,” she said.
The county’s health officer hinted changes may be coming to attendance numbers at the Liberty Bowl. The health department permits less than 5,000 fans at Tiger football games with a required 12 feet of social distancing.
Citing financial impacts of the pandemic, the U of M athletic department last week announced 19 layoffs and furloughs for those making $40,000 a year or more.
“We are continuing to work closely with the athletic department,” Randolph said, “And as the numbers improve, we anticipate making some changes in our policy as it relates to attendance.”
Shelby County officials have started a grant program aimed at limited-service restaurants with federal CARES Act funds. Qualifying establishments can receive a $10,000 grant. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Tuesday 30 restaurants have been told they will receive the full award.
Officials are also expanding an existing grant program to provide $500 to all licensed cosmetologists and barbers. You can find out more about both programs here.
