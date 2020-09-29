Some counties to lift mask mandates and business restrictions after governor’s order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday the state of emergency will continue through the end of Oct.
Lee also says all 89 counties with state-run health departments can stop business restrictions. Tipton county is one of those counties included in the order.
The staff at “Jose'”s in Covington opened their doors in the court square in March of this year.
“Business started booming right off the bat, just lines of people everyone wanting to try something new,” employee Nicholas Hochstatter said.
However, once the pandemic hit, management had to institute a number of socially distant measures to stay open such as adding curtains at tables to help keep everyone socially distant.
Now, that can all change with the Governor’s order to end all business restrictions such as limits on capacity.
The governor also ended all gathering restrictions.
Tennesseeans have learned how to assess risks and how to take the right steps to protect themselves and those around them," Governor Lee said during a press briefing Tuesday.
The Governor’s order will continue to allow county mayors to decide if they want to continue any mask mandates.
We checked with the mayors in Fayette County and Tipton County. Both said they will let their mask mandates expire Wednesday at midnight.
“I think hallelujah! It’s so exciting,” Charlene Coburn, who manages the Old Town Hall and Cafe in Covington, said.
She says this pandemic has been difficult, and she’s ready for the changes.
Covington mayor Justin Hanson wants to make sure residents are still taking precautions.
“But you know one thing I want people to realize, COVID has not gone away. Flu season, we’re getting into the flu season, so I just think it’s imperative that people continue to be practical and use good judgment,” Hanson said.
Hochstatter says “Jose’s” staff will continue to wear masks, although they won’t require their customers to do so once the mask mandate is lifted.
“Day to day business isn’t going to change. Hopefully, we can get some more customers in here. Hopefully, we can open more seating,” Hochstatter said.
Governor Lee says he still recommends everyone continue to wear masks even though the mandates may be lifting in your county.
Just a reminder, Shelby county is not included in the lifting of the mask mandate or lifting of the business restrictions. announcement.
