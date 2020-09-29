Sunshine and dry weather stick around for a while

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will jump into the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. It will be cooler for the rest of the week as another shot of cooler air digs south into our area Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will reach the lower 70s Thursday then only be in the mid to upper 60s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday night with 40s possible Thursday and Friday night.