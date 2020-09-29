Sunshine and dry weather stick around for a while

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to some clearing after sunset. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will jump into the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. It will be cooler for the rest of the week as another shot of cooler air digs south into our area Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will reach the lower 70s Thursday then only be in the mid to upper 60s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday night with 40s possible Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 Saturday and in the 60s Sunday. Expect in increasing clouds Saturday, but it looks dry most of the day. Showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.