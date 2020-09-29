Teen and woman injured in Batesville shooting

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A 16-year-old male and an adult female were injured in a shooting in Batesville, Miss. Monday.
According to Chief Deputy Kerry Pittman of Batesville Police Department, dispatch received a call around 11 p.m. Monday about shots being fired on Fisher Street.
When police arrived, they observed a large crowd in the street. The crowd eventually dispersed, and that’s when officers found both victims.
The juvenile was shot in the back of the head and the adult female was shot multiple times.
Both were taken to Regional One and are currently in stable condition.
Though there is no suspect information, there are persons of interest.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.