Tennessee reports 31 more deaths related to COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s death toll from COVID-19 increased by more than two dozen Tuesday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths and 879 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s totals to 2,420 and 194,611, respectively, since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 14,246 active cases of COVID-19, according to TDH data.
Nearly 178,000 cases in Tennessee are now considered inactive or recovered. Almost 800 remain hospitalized.
Tennessee has processed more than 2.8 million tests.
Shelby County has seen no additional deaths for two days, according to the Shelby County Health Department, but 71 additional cases were reported Tuesday.
There have been 31,462 cases identified Shelby County and 457 deaths reported. The county has processed 451,558 COVID-19 tests since the first case was identified in mid-March.
According to SCHD, 93.3% of all cases reported across the county have recovered or are now inactive.
The health department has been keeping an eye on hospital utilization after they began to rise during the summer months. As of Monday, September 29, the health care resource tracking system is showing ICU utilization at 82%.
A number of long-term care facilities are also under watch after clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified affecting both residents and staff.
There are 20 currently under investigation.
A second set of facilities have been able to resolve their clusters. SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility can go 28 days without identifying a new COVID-19 case. There have been 119 deaths among residents and staff across both groups of facilities.
The health department says there are more than 1,600 active cases in the county with over 6,900 in quarantine.
