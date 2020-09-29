Union Avenue police station to be sold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers working for the traffic division of the Memphis Police Department have a new home, as the city prepares to sell the Midtown property that police have used for decades.
Traffic officers moved out of the building at 1925 Union Ave. Friday and have relocated to the department’s new Austin Peay station at Raleigh Town Center, a police spokesperson said.
All signs of the police department have been removed from the building, which is now boarded up and surrounded by chain link fencing.
The Midtown property -- which was previously home to the Union Precinct before construction of a new station on Crump Boulevard -- spans 4.5 acres across three parcels owned by the city.
The property is not yet listed for sale and a legal process will have to take place to initiate the listing, according to city spokeswoman Arlenia Cole.
Potential buyers will have to submit sealed bids and the city may be selective about who ultimately purchases the property depending on their plans for the site, WMC Action News 5 partners at the Memphis Business Journal reported in 2019.
