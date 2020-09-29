UofM increasing face-to-face classes next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is preparing to allow students to voluntarily return to in-person instruction on Oct. 5.
Courses previously approved for this voluntary return will begin meeting next week. The instructors of those classes will need to communicate their reopening plans directly to their students and work individually with any students needing accommodations.
Over the past two weeks, overall staffing levels have moved to approximately 50 percent, using rotating schedules.
The university says they have worked hard to create and maintain a safe learning and working environment. They also claim to have invested significant resources in preparation for the return of faculty, staff, and students.
UofM also stated they have had more than 1,800 students in residence facilities since the beginning of the fall semester with minimal issues.
