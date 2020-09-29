Gov. Bill Lee lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings in 89 counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings across Tennessee Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.
The governor is holding his weekly COVID-19 briefing in Nashville Tuesday afternoon where he will lift restrictions in 89 of the state’s 95 counties.
“Tennessee’s response continues to be one of the most targeted in the country and a continued State of Emergency ensures we have access to additional federal funds, ensure our health care capacity is stable and loosen restrictions that would otherwise hinder our response time,” said Lee. “COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus.”
This will not affect counties like Shelby that have metropolitan health departments, which still issue their own public health directives.
Lee declared a State of Emergency in March when the pandemic reached Tennessee, issuing additional executive orders in the months since.
On Tuesday, the governor signed Executive Order No. 63 that extends his State of Emergency through October but amends some restrictions, like allowing businesses and gatherings without size limitations in the 89 counties with state-run health departments.
Executive Order No. 63 includes provisions that:
- Provide that persons with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay at home, and that employers may not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work;
- Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;
- Urge social distancing from those outside of your household, while eliminating caps on gathering size that have proven overly complex and arbitrary because they do not adequately account for critical considerations such as venue capacity and physical characteristics, type of activity involved, and location (indoors vs. outdoors), and thus undermine the more important focus on social distancing;
- Providing a framework for safe visitation for nursing home and long-term-care facilities;
- Allow for the reopening of senior centers, while providing that capacity must be limited to the extent necessary to accommodate adequate social distancing;
- Provide that employers, businesses, and venues are expected to comply with the Tennessee Pledge for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments continue to have existing statutory authority to issue additional directives on businesses/venues);
- Continue access to take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders;
- Allow broad access to telehealth services;
- Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce;
- Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity;
- Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact; and
- Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.