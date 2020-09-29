Woman injured in drive-thru shooting reported dead, according to MPD

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 29, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim in a weekend drive-thru shooting has died of her injuries, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened overnight Sunday at the McDonald’s drive-thru on South 3rd Street when police say a man in a silver Infiniti began firing multiple shots at the woman’s vehicle.

There was also a 16-year-old boy in the car with the woman. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD has not released the woman’s identity.

If you have any information on this case, call 901-528-CASH. This is an ongoing investigation.

