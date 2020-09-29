12-year-old becomes latest homicide victim, Memphis sets new homicide record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting Monday evening set a new homicide record for the city of Memphis. Police say there were two victims, one of them being only 12 years old.
Monday evening Memphis police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Crillion Drive in the Westwood area.
According to MPD, there were two victims– a 12-year old who was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. The other victim was a 24-year-old, police say he was transported by a private vehicle to Methodist University in critical condition.
MPD says the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.
The shooting took place inside Levi Landing, a gated community.
“It need to be safe everywhere, everywhere you live, it need to be safe for adults, children teenagers, whatever it is,” resident Andrea Brown said.
Brown says she’s been living here for three years and was sad to hear about a young person dying as a result.
“People need to stop and think about, you got a life to live and other people do to and it hurts other people’s families,” Brown said. “Frustrated, frustrated as hell.”
Stevie Moore who runs Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) says he’s also frustrated to hear about more homicides involving children.
He says people need to step up and report incidents.
“But somebody was there all the time, somebody got shot in his yard, somebody knows who did it, but we refuse to say anything, we’re silent,” Moore said.
In response to the shooting Wednesday at 4 p.m., there will be a food and assorted items giveaway, demonstrating love and peace.
As for the investigation, police urge you to call 901-528-CASH if you have any information regarding this incident.
