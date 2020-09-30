5 arrested, charged in connection with Batesville shooting

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Batesville, Mississippi.
Authorities say a 16-year-old male and an adult female were injured in the shooting on Monday.
According to Chief Deputy Kerry Pittman of Batesville Police Department, dispatch received a call around 11 p.m. Monday about shots being fired on Fisher Street.
When police arrived, they observed a large crowd in the street. The crowd eventually dispersed, and that’s when officers found both victims.
The teen was shot in the back of the head and the woman was shot multiple times.
Both were taken to Regional One and are currently in stable condition.
Anthony Flowers Jr., Kimberly Ellis, Shanique Lee, Jaterian Lee and Antonio Childs are all charged with aggravated assault.
They are being held at the Panola County Jail.
