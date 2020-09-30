Breezy and warmer this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. It will be windy and warmer with highs around 80. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will turn north at 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK COOL DOWN: It will be cooler Thursday and Friday as another shot of cooler air digs south. Highs will reach the lower 70s Thursday then only be in the mid to upper 60s Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Expect in increasing clouds Saturday night with a few showers late. Showers are possible into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will only be in the 60s. It will remain cool and dry into early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
