Cold front brings a chill and another brings a chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with lows in the low to mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cool with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
