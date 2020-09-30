Elder financial exploitation on the rise in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A review of elder financial exploitation shows the practice is increasing in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
Elder financial exploitation is the wrongful, unpermitted use of someone’s assets, funds or property with a focus on the elderly.
Data collected by the Adult Protective Services program confirms that the number of reports made concerning elder financial exploitation has increased by 87% over the last four years. Reports for all elder abuse have increased by 52%.
According to the TCO, stakeholders across the state are concerned that state laws limit the types of investigations APS can take on. APS can only investigate elder financial exploitation cases when a caregiver is involved and government funds are being misused.
The comptroller’s office says the Tennessee General Assembly has been working to strengthen laws that protect the elderly from this type of exploitation along with abuse and neglect.
