901 FC’s Jennings makes USL team of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a season of adversity on the Pitch for Memphis 901 FC but at least one of the Boys in Blue is having success as the year closes out.
Forward Cal Jennings is selected to the United Soccer League Team of the Week.
The rookie forward scored two goals in 901 FC’s 3-1 road win at Charlotte Saturday.
The former AAC Player of the Year out of UCF finished second in the balloting for USL Player of the Week. 901 FC closes out its Season Saturday against Birmingham at AutoZone Park.
