Federal court temporarily blocks Tennessee’s abortion 'reversal’ law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday that a federal court in Tennessee temporarily blocked a law that would force doctors to share “misleading information” regarding the reversal of an abortion after a patient has taken medication to end their pregnancy.
The ACLU says this is an “unproven and politically-motivated claim” that is not backed by credible scientific or medical research.
The law would have gone into effect Thursday, October 1. The ACLU says if it had not been temporarily blocked doctors would have to comply with the following:
"...providers would have been forced to share this misinformation with patients at least 48 hours in advance of providing a medication abortion, and again after the patient had taken the first medication, as well as post misleading signs with large, bold print informing patients about medication abortion “reversal.”
The union also mentioned that doctors who did not follow the law would have faced up to six years in prison for a criminal felony and facilities could be fined $10,000 per day for not using the signs.
