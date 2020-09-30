FedEx adding thousands of positions ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year, Memphis-based FedEx is adding more than 70,000 positions to help with the holiday shipping season.
More than 3,300 of those positions are open right here in the Bluff City.
Wednesday morning we spoke with FedEx Express' senior vice president Shannon Brown and operations manager Walter Kirkeminde about the company’s season hiring initiative.
Brown explained why he thinks this year is going to be the company’s busiest holiday season yet.
“We think that everyone is going to spend more time online, which is going to drive a lot of ecommerce business, which would drive the need for more transportation to pick up and deliver those shipments. And that’s where we are the best at doing that. And so, we are expecting a huge peak season this year,” said Brown.
