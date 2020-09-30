Man indicted in East Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 36-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a man during an early-morning fight this summer near Park Avenue and South Highland, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury also indicted Deleon Pierce as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on South Highland, where several men were involved in a fight with 31-year-old Joshua Jenkins. Witnesses say moments later, Pierce walked up, pulled a gun and shot Jenkins two times.
Jenkins was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
