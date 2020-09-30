Mask mandate expires in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Mid-Southerners are free of certain COVID-19 restrictions, but that’s raising new questions about public safety.
WMC Action News Five’s Janice Broach has a look at Mississippi’s mandates -- what is and what is not required.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he lifted the mask mandate because he felt citizens should be trusted to take personal responsibility. Reeves encouraged people to wear masks though they are no longer required to do so. Some health professionals say they are concerned.
“I think you should wear masks all of the time until this passes. I mean, you never know if you’ve got it,” said Rebecca Martinez, DeSoto County resident. “You could pass it to me, and I could take it home and pass it to my children, my parents or anybody.”
Rebecca Martinez’s husband agrees.
“For me it’s better people using a mask. Nobody knows where is the virus,” said Austin Martinez, DeSoto County resident.
Most people WMC Action News 5 talked with in Southaven think masks are a good idea.
“I really actually believe that safety is key right now. You never know who might have it.”
And even Governor Tate Reeves thinks masks are a good idea.
“I am not extending the statewide mask mandate. But I want to be clear, I still believe that masks work. I will still plan to wear one and I expect that most people in our state will still wear them often. It is the smart, it is the prudent, it is the wise thing to do,” said Reeves.
The governor’s new directive comes when Mississippi is seeing new COVID-19 cases decrease significantly. Reeves says the average number of new cases has been cut in half since earlier in the summer. He credits people wearing masks for those numbers. But the state’s health officer worries cases could spike in the fall.
“I’m going to wear a mask. I’m going to eat outside. I’m not going to have any small group gatherings. I’m not going to weddings of my family and it breaks my heart but I’m not going to go,” said Dr. Tomas Dobbs, Mississippi State Health Officer. “So, I think these are decisions that we all kind of have to come to.”
Mississippi students will have to wear masks on campus. Governor Reeves also encouraged closed schools to reopen. DeSoto County schools won’t be affected because they reopened in August.
And people who work in close-contact jobs like barbershops and salons will also have to wear masks.
So, what will Mississippians who are not required to wear masks do?
“I think most people are not going to wear masks and I don’t know why,” said Martinez.
Walls resident Brock Lashlee knows why and is pleased the governor lifted the mask mandate.
“I think that’s the way it should be. If you want to wear a mask wear it. If you don’t want to wear it, don’t,” said Lashlee.
Reeves' lifting of the mask mandate is in effect through Nov. 11.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.