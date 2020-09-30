Mayor Strickland extends state of emergency for the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has extended the state of emergency for the Bluff City, once again, as COVID-19 continues to plague the community.
The executive order has been issued week after week since March 17 after the first case was identified in Shelby County over six months ago.
The county has seen a total of 31.540 cases and 462 deaths. In the last two days, case increases have remained in the 70s with little to no new deaths reported.
Though some restaurants and businesses have been free to reopen under new guidelines, the order will stay in effect as long as COVID-19 presents a danger to public health.
