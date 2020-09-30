2020 Mid-South Fair canceled

2020 Mid-South Fair canceled
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 12:43 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Organizers of the 2020 Mid-South Fair announced Wednesday the cancellation of this year’s event.

The fair was scheduled for Oct. 22 through Nov. 1 at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Todd Mastry, executive director of the Landers Center, and Debra Pace Branan, president of the Mid-South Fair, broke the news in a Facebook post.

“After much discussion, we are saddened to announce the cancelation (sic) of the 2020 Mid-South Fair,” reads the statement. “The safety of our guests and employees is and always will be our top priority. The Mid-South Fair has a long-standing tradition of being family-friendly and community-oriented. Our decision is based on our commitment to both of those aspects."

The post goes on to say organizers are now turning their attention to the 2021 Mid-South Fair next fall.

“It is our goal to make it the best one yet,” reads the statement.

"After much discussion, we are saddened to announce the cancelation of the 2020 Mid-South Fair. The safety of our guests...

Posted by Mid-South Fair on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.