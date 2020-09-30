Miss. statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive order that requires all Mississippians to wear a mask is set to expire at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s unclear if Governor Tate Reeves plans to extend it.
Both Gov. Reeves and State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs have said that masks are working as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to decline.
The executive order has changed for group gatherings and businesses.
Gatherings, where social distancing is not possible, are limited to 10 people inside and 50 people outside. Retail businesses and restaurants are able to operate with up to 75 percent of their maximum capacity.
Also, there are restrictions on high school sports and other activities.
We expect to find out more about those restrictions and if Gov. Reeves plans to loosen any more restrictions or keep them the same.
Gov. Reeves’ daily brief on COVID-19 will be held today at 2:30 p.m. We will be providing live coverage.
