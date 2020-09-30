MLGW hosting student poster contest focused on internet safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is once again sponsoring its annual student art poster for Shelby County children in grades K-12.
This year’s theme is “Internet Safety: The Power Bytes – Making the Internet Safe One Byte at a Time.”
MLGW says it will help to increase awareness about the need for internet safety and the wise use of online resources. It will in turn help people to recognize internet hazards and safe approaches thanks to Internet Safety Superheroes.
Entries will be judged in four categories:
- Elementary school (grades K-2 and 3-5)
- Middle school (grades 6-8)
- High school (grades 9-12)
Each category winner and also each winner’s teacher will receive a $125 award.
All entries must be submitted no later than 4 p.m., Friday, November 20.
