MPD releases images of suspects wanted in aggravated assault investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have released images of four men suspected of aggravated assault at a Memphis liquor store on Sept. 27.
Officer responded to a shooting at the Wine and Spirit Liquor store on East Holmes Road where a man was found shot. Surveillance video was able to capture pictures of the suspects.
The first suspect pictured is described as a Black male, 25-30 years of age, thin build, medium complexion, shoulder-length locks with a tattoo under the left eye. He wore a black hat and white shirt, armed with a black handgun.
The second is described as a Black male, 50 years of age, wearing a white hat, yellow Los Angeles Lakers Jersey (#8 on the front), white shorts and white and black shoes.
The third suspect is described as a is a Black male, 25-30 years of age, medium build, medium complexion, tattoos on both arms, wearing a blue hat with the letter "H" on the front of the hat, black pants and armed with a black handgun.
And the fourth is described as a Black male, 25-30 years of age, light complexion, low haircut. He wore a black shirt with black and white pants.
The Memphis Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the suspects' whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
