October is Memphis Music Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is Home of the Blues and the Birthplace of Rock and Roll!
Live music has yet to make a comeback, and in a city like Memphis, where music lives, it’s been a quiet few months.
This October, Memphis Tourism is tapping into that rich history by hosting Memphis Music Month.
The campaign started back in 2011, but it’s making a comeback this year as a way to shine a spotlight on the Bluff City’s music scene, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.
“Live music is the number one travel motivator for visitation to Memphis and so ways that we can activate Memphis music right now is super important,” said Jayne Ellen White, Music Specialist, Memphis Tourism.
More than 20 events are planned throughout the month of October including a dinner and music series every Thursday along with events at the Orpheum and Levitt Shell.
Musician, Candy Fox will participate in the first event.
She says since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic she’s only played in front of people twice.
“It’s been really hard during the pandemic not being able to play out in venues,” said Fox.
Fox also says she’s glad she was asked to participate in the campaign and is thrilled to have so much support.
“We’re just grateful that Memphis hasn’t turned its back on musicians and we’re hoping that as things start to open back up and restaurants, you know part of this effort is to get people out to some of the downtown restaurants again,” said Fox.
To see the full list of Memphis Music Month events, click here.
