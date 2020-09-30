Oxford High allows 50% capacity for Friday football game

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford High School is allowing its football stadium to reach 50% capacity for Friday’s game.
This comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced he would be letting the statewide mask mandate expire.
OHS is now able to sell an additional 514 tickets to the football game for $7 each.
Students can purchase up to two tickets Thursday morning at 8 a.m. in front of the OHS gymnasium.
All other Charger fans can purchase remaining tickets Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. curbside in front of the OHS gymnasium.
If any tickets remain available, they will be on sale to the general public on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the OHS lobby.
