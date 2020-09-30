Political analyst Michael Nelson reacts to first 2020 presidential debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We asked resident political analyst Michael Nelson, Rhodes College professor and nationally recognized presidential scholar who’s written several books about the highest office in the land, about his biggest takeaway from tonight’s debate.
“You know, I’m a big fan of presidential debates, and I’ve seen a lot of them starting in 1960 with Kennedy and Nixon. This was easily the worst debate in the history of presidential debates. It was completely unstructured, candidates were constantly talking over each other. I think the American people learned very little tonight,” Nelson said.
Nelson says the candidates share part of the blame, but he also says the format of tonight’s debate simply did not work.
He says the next two presidential debates need to return to an orderly question and answer format.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.