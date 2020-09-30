U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy receives endorsement from Joe Biden

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy announced his endorsement from former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday.
“A lifelong Mississippian, Mike Espy has spent his career working to improve the lives of Mississippi’s working families,” Biden said. “From his times as the first Black congressman from Mississippi since Reconstruction to his critical leadership as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to his role helping to build a strong rural economy across the South, Mike Espy has the experience to move Mississippi forward.”
Espy said that he was thankful to receive the endorsement and that he looks forward to working with “President Biden and Vice President Harris.”
“I am grateful to receive Vice President Biden’s endorsement as we continue to build a groundbreaking organization here in Mississippi. I look forward to working with President Biden and Vice President Harris to increase opportunities for all Mississippians,” Espy said.
Espy is running against Incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Mississippians will head to the polls to vote on Tuesday, November 3.
