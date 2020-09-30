Warm today before another big drop in temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s, but high temperatures will climb to 80 degrees this afternoon. We will have abundant sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid-50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A dry cold front will push through the area tomorrow, which will bring cold air back into the Mid-South. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Thursday then only be in the upper 60s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s on both Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 degrees this weekend. It will be sunny and dry on Saturday, but another front will arrive on Sunday and bring rain. Showers will be possible in the morning and early afternoon, but most of the rain will be gone by 3 pm.
NEXT WEEK: We will also have a nice stretch of weather next week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s Monday, but they go back to the lower 70s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees at the beginning of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.